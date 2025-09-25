KDA seeks impartial probe into Leh violence, defends activist Sonam Wangchuk

Kargil, Sep 25 (PTI) Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Thursday demanded an impartial probe into the clashes between protesters and security personnel in Leh town of Ladakh and asked the Union Territory administration to stop “witch hunting” and “harassment” of people.

It also defended climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was blamed by government for making "provocative statements" leading to mob violence, and expressed sympathies with the families of four slain protesters, describing them as “heroes of Ladakh”.

“Instead of handling the situation in a proper manner, the administration used excessive force on the unarmed protesters...we want a thorough probe into the violence and legal action against those who ordered the firing,” co-chairman of KDA Asgar Ali Karbalai told reporters here.

The Leh Apex Body and the KDA have been jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands including statehood for Ladakh and have held several rounds of talks with the government in the past.

Karbalai, who was flanked by other senior members of the KDA including Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan and prominent leader Sajjad Kargili, said whatever happened was unfortunate but the way the government handled the situation was like “rubbing salt into our wounds”.

“The UT administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs are equally responsible for the happenings. We have been agitating peacefully for the last more than five years in support of our four demands including statehood, extension of Sixth Schedule, public service commission and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil.

“We are holding hunger strikes, demonstrations and long marches but the government’s failure pushed the youth to the wall. No job was made available to the local youth and deliberate attempts were made to delay the talks,” he said.

After May 27 talks, the Centre promised next round within a month but “maintained dead silence” despite back-to-back hunger strikes – first in Kargil and later in Leh, he said.

Wangchuk-led hunger strike was going on since September 10 but instead of convening a meeting in near future, the Centre called for talks on October 6 when already 11 days of hunger strike have passed, Karbalai said.

“Two elderly participants fell seriously ill and had to be shifted to a hospital, leading to concern among the people,” he said.

“They are trying to save themselves by blaming Wangchuk and others. It is the failure of the UT and Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said, adding the government is claiming that they were apprehensive of violence but why necessary security measures were not taken in advance.

“We reject their charges blaming Wangchuk and others for the violence,” he said.

MP Hanifa Jan said the people of Ladakh felt ignored after the MHA failed to convene next round of talks.

“The government must stop harassment of youth, hold free and fair investigation and restart dialogue with all seriousness to resolve pending demands,” he said.

Kargili alleged that the failed policy of the government was responsible for all the happenings.

“People felt frustrated without jobs. They (BJP) have included the demand (for extension of Sixth Schedule) in their manifesto but never kept their promise,” he said, adding “we never endorsed violence but they need to act with wisdom and restart the dialogue”.

He said the narrative to blame Wangchuk and others is “baseless and not acceptable to us”.

The KDA leaders also accused the government of witch-hunting, harassment of people associated with Leh Apex Body and mass detention of youth.

The government should immediately put an end to all this and restart dialogue with the people of Ladakh in a sincere manner, they said.

They said the people of Ladakh stand with the bereaved families of four persons who lost their lives.

"They are our heroes and their sacrifice will be remembered for ever," Karbalai said.