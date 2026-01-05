KDMC polls: Over 2.5k preventive actions taken and 779 litres of liquor seized, say cops

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) More than 2,500 preventive actions have been taken in Thane police's Kalyan Zone III in view of the January 15 Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls to be held on January 15, a senior police official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said 2,527 preventive actions have been initiated under various sections of the law to curb potential disruptions.

"Of the 1301 licenced weapons in our jurisdiction, 1110 have been deposited and 49 are yet to be deposited. The remaining are with banks and other agencies. We have also seized two country-made pistols (gavthi katta), two cartridges, 45 knives, five choppers (koyta), three swords," he said.

A total of 779.57 litres of illegal country and foreign liquor has been confiscated along with 1.78 kg of ganja and 120 bottles of codeine syrup, the DCP said. He said 107 individuals have been held for alleged involvement in the illegal liquor trade.

"The cash recovery amounts to Rs 9 lakh, which was seized near the Gavdevi Temple in Kachore, Kalyan East. A total of 10 criminals have been externed from the district, and several others have been booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and MCOCA," Zende said.

"As part of the security mechanism for the polls, 24 drones have been deployed. The manpower deployment comprises two DCPs, eight ACPs,45 PIs, 293 API/PSIs 2134 police constables, 1456 Home guard personnel and nine platoons of SRPF jawans," Zende said. PTI COR BNM