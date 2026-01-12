KDMC polls: Shiv Sena alleges BJP workers distributed cash; party denies

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena candidates have accused workers of their Mahayuti ally, the BJP, of distributing cash to voters ahead of the January 15 Kalyan Dombivli civic polls, a charge denied by the saffron party.

Sena candidate Nitin Patil and independent nominee Ravi Patil on Sunday alleged that BJP workers supporting candidate Arya Natekar distributed money along with campaign leaflets at a building in Tukaramnagar, under the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A heated confrontation broke out between workers of the two ruling allies, prompting police intervention.

In ward no. 29 of KDMC, the Shiv Sena and BJP, which are allies in the Mahayuti government, are fighting the elections against each other. In other wards, there is an alliance between the two parties.

BJP Kalyan district president Nandu Parab termed the allegations "false and baseless." He claimed that Shiv Sena workers had "forcibly stuffed money" into the hands of BJP activists to frame them and create a controversy.

Shiv Sena sub-district chief Rajesh Kadam, however, said, "The incident is unfortunate. We believe alliance partners should follow ethical principles during the campaign." Following the clash, the Ramnagar police took several individuals to the local police station for questioning and later let them off. The police also seized the materials for investigation.

Election flying squads were also briefed, and officials were reviewing video footage of the incident to determine if any poll rules were violated. PTI COR GK