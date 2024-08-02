KDMC staffer booked for extorting Rs 41 lakh, 5 flats from builder; civic chief suspends him

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) A driver in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation's solid waste management department was placed under suspension on Friday after he was booked in an extortion case, an official said.

Vinod Manohar Lakeshree is accused of extorting Rs 41 lakh and five flats from a developer in exchange for help in withdrawing cases against the latter, the official said.

"The extortion case was filed against him and three others at Vishnunagar police station on Tuesday. Lakeshree is absconding and efforts are on to nab him," the official added.

A civic official said KDMC commissioner Indurani Jakhad suspended Lakeshree under Rule 4(1) of Maharashtra Civil Service and Disciplinary Rules 1979. PTI COR BNM