KDMC takes over parking lot from contractor over dues

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has taken possession of the late Dilip Kapote multi-storey parking lot near the Kalyan (West) Railway Station from a private contractor, it said on Friday.The contractor owed Rs 1,88,11,168 to the corporation, it claimed.

Advertisment

The parking lot had been leased out for a period of three years starting February 16, 2024.

Despite several notices, the contractor did not pay up the dues, hence the KDMC took possession of the parking lot on Thursday evening, it said.

Action was being taken to ensure that the contractor is blacklisted, the official release said. PTI COR KRK