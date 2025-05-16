KDMC to implement 'Chennai pattern' to make civic areas garbage free

Thane, May 16 (PTI) The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation will implement the 'Chennai pattern' of urban sanitation from May 18, an official said on Friday.

The 'Chennai pattern' of garbage disposal has ensured remarkable transformation in the southern metropolis since its implementation there in January 2020, a KDMC release said.

"This will be the first such initiative in Maharashtra and the second in the country after Chennai. This ambitious initiative will be inaugurated on May 18. Chennai is not only the oldest municipal corporation in India but also in the world after London. Chennai has been successfully implementing a unique 'Garbage Free City' initiative," it said.

"In the first phase, seven wards of Kalyan East, Dombivli and Kalyan Rural assembly constituencies have been selected. KDMC has partnered with the organization Sumit Elkoplast for this initiative. In all these seven wards, detailed planning has been done for waste collection, transportation and road cleaning. This work will be done in three shifts 24 hours a day. The goal is to collect waste from outside every house," it added.

A special app will be made for complaints related to waste and along with this app, an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has also been created to resolve the complaints received through social media or phone without delay, the KDMC release informed.