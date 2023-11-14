KEA issues dress code for recruitment tests to state-run boards and corporations

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued a dress code for recruitment exams of various state-run boards and corporations to be conducted on November 18 and 19 in the state.

Advertisment

The KEA has also issued a list of prohibited items, which include electronic devices, mobile phones, pen drives, earphones, microphones, bluetooth devices and wristwatches. The candidates will not be allowed to use them inside the examination centres.

Wearing a cap or any other clothing on the head is prohibited to prevent the use of bluetooth devices in the examination room. Masks are also banned.

Pencil, paper, eraser, geometry boxes and log tables have also been barred.

Advertisment

Women candidates are not allowed to wear clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, or clothes with buttons.

They are also barred from wearing full sleeved clothes, jeans pants, high heeled shoes or slippers inside the exam hall.

Metal jewelry, except 'Mangalsutra' and 'Kalungura' (toe rings), are prohibited.

Advertisment

Male candidates have been asked to wear half sleeve shirts as full sleeved shirts are not allowed on the day of examination.

According to the KIA, plain trousers are the preferred dress code for male candidates but 'Kurta Pajama' and jeans pants are not allowed.

“Clothes worn by male candidates should be light i.e. no zip pockets, pockets, large buttons and elaborate embroidery. Shoes are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates should wear sandals or thin-soled sandals", it said. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH