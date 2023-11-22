KEA to conduct PSI recruitment re-exam on December 23

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday said it will conduct the re-examination for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors here on December 23.

The KEA Executive Director S Ramya said in a statement that following the High Court order the PSI re-examination is being conducted and those who were eligible to appear for the exam in the previous examination will be entitled to write the re-examination.

On January 21, 2021, the police department had issued a notification for the recruitment of 545 PSI posts and the written examination was held on October 3, 2021.

The exam was mired in controversy after the question paper was leaked on social media.

Several people were arrested including the then Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul, and some senior police officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police, inspector, sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and constables in connection with the scandal.

The government cancelled the exam and decided to conduct it afresh.