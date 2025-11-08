Kedarkhand Mala Mission to be developed on lines of Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Nov 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the Kedarkhand Mala Mission would be patterned after the Manaskhand Mala Mission, and declared plans to develop four areas, including the Sharda Corridor and the Adi Kailash in Kumaon, as spiritual economic zones.

Speaking at a function held as part of the state's silver jubilee celebrations, Dhami made a series of announcements to further improve Uttarakhand's infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order.

The chief minister announced a phased survey of all agricultural land, the establishment of a state Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, the expansion of the anti-drug task force, the creation of a welfare fund for 'Bhojan Matas' employed under the PM Poshan scheme, and the setting up of special clinics for Type-1 diabetes in every district hospital.

In addition, Dhami announced the introduction of a fencing policy to protect crops from wild animals and stray cattle, as well as the launch of a special scheme to conserve, revive, and beautify natural water sources, such as traditional streams and springs.

He also announced the provision of online courses for skill development for students of higher education institutions, as well as online coaching facilities for preparation for civil services, banking, management, and NET examinations.

"On the lines of Adarsh (model) Champawat, Adarsh Rudraprayag district will be developed, and the Sharda Corridor and Adi Kailash in Kumaon, and the Anjanisain and Belakedar areas in Garhwal, will be developed as spiritual economic zones," Dhami said.

The event began with the national song 'Vande Mataram', marking the 150th anniversary of its composition. PTI DPT RHL