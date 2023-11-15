Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winter

Rudraprayag/Uttarkashi, Nov 15 (PTI) The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were closed for the winter season on Wednesday.

The doors of Kedarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, were closed at 8:30 am and those of Yamunotri at 11:57 am.

Braving the intense morning cold, more than 2,500 pilgrims attended the closing ceremony at Kedarnath, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

The temple remains snowbound during winter.

Kedarnath and nearby areas are already covered in snow and have been swept by cold winds.

After the temple doors were closed, the 'Panchmukhi Doli' of Lord Kedarnath carried by the temple priests left for the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, where the deity will be worshipped during winter.

More than 19.5 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath this season, Ajay said.

The doors of the Yamunotri temple, which is also part of the Char Dham circuit, were also closed for devotees.

Goddess Yamuna will be worshipped for six months at her winter abode Khushimath in Kharsali village of Uttarkashi district.

The doors of the Gangotri Dham were closed on Tuesday and those of the Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 18.

Due to snowfall and severe cold in winter, the doors of Char Dham are closed for devotees every year in October-November and reopened in April-May. PTI COR ALM DIV DIV