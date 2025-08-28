Keel laid for CSO vessel for Cyprus-based firm at Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Kochi, Aug 28 (PTI) Kochi-based Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public sector ship builder, on Thursday said it has laid the keel of the state-of-the-art Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) named 'Pelagic Wahoo' for a Cyprus-based firm.

The keel for the new ship was laid at a function held here on August 25, a CSL release said.

This is the second vessel in the series being constructed for the Cyprus-based Pelagic Wind Services Ltd, part of Pelagic Partners, CSL officials said.

“The vessel is also prepared for methanol fuel operation in the future. These enhancements establish the vessel as a pivotal asset in advancing the renewable energy sector, highlighting its vital role in supporting the achievement of global sustainable energy objectives,” the CLS release said.

According to CSL, the vessel, with a length of 93 meters and a breadth of 19.6 meters, is constructed based on the Kongsberg UT 5520 MH design, which has been optimised to enhance safety, operability, and seakeeping performance, while also reducing fuel consumption.

The vessel is designed to accommodate a total of 120 personnel, including the windfarm technicians with DNV comfort class notations.

“The CSOV vessel features a comprehensive equipment package that includes a complete hybrid propulsion system driving highly efficient, permanent magnet azimuth thrusters. This is combined with next-generation ship automation, deck machinery, power electrical systems, instruments, bridge consoles and ship monitoring systems. These innovations will deliver significant environmental and operational benefits, including the possibility of conducting port operations while only utilising the large battery bank,” CSL said.

The keel for the vessel was laid by Andre Groeneveld, CEO of Pelagic Wind Services Ltd, in the presence of Pradeep Ranjan, CTO of Pelagic Wind Services Ltd., Shiraz V P Chief General Manager (Planning & Project Management).

"This project reflects CSL's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration, while simultaneously strengthening its position as a leading destination for the construction of specialized, next-generation vessels," the release added.