Keel laid for India's largest dredger at Cochin Shipyard

Kochi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday laid the keel of India's largest dredger, for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

To be named as 'DCI Dredge Godavari', the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) has a hopper capacity of 12,000 cubic meters, CSL said.

The keel for DCI Dredge Godavari, was laid by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal virtually.

The function was attended virtually by dignitaries including the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Her Excellency Marisa Gerards and CSL MD, Madhu S Nair.

CSL said the 'DCI Dredge Godavari', is built under collaboration with Royal IHC, Netherlands, a world leader in dredger design and construction.

"Once commissioned, this dredger will be the most sophisticated and technologically advanced dredger ever built in India. The vessel would significantly enhance the capability of the largest Indian Dredging Company M/s DCI, thereby increasing the capabilities of all major ports in India as envisaged under Maritime India Vision (MIV-2030)," the CSL said in a release.

The construction of this high-capacity dredger will also enhance India’s dredging capabilities, supporting the growth of the coastal and inland shipping market, it said.

The vessel is 127 metres long and 28 metres wide and is built under the globally acclaimed 'Beagle' platform of Royal IHC, Netherlands.