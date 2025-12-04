Keeladi excavation report submitted for vetting to two subject experts: Govt in RS

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The procedure followed after the submission of an ASI excavation report includes its vetting by subject experts to ensure that it is "fit" for publication and "conforms to the standards" laid out for the publication of such a report, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also asked about the details of the process undertaken for publication of Keeladi excavation report and the current status thereof.

"The Keeladi excavation report was submitted for vetting to two subject experts, and their comments have been communicated to the author of the report. The report has also been examined by an internal committee of expert," he said in his response.

On June 10, Shekhawat said that further studies were needed to validate the ASI findings on an ancient civilisation at Keeladi in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. His statement had drawn sharp reactions from some members of the ruling DMK in the state.

In the Upper House, Shekhawat was asked whether experts are consulated after submission of a report and whether this is a standard procedure for archaeological reports; and whether results of such a review process are "binding on the authors of the report".

He was also asked whether the ministry plans to bring in a policy to "ensure timely submission, review and publication of archaeological reports".

"The procedure followed after the submission of an excavation report includes vetting of the report by subject experts to ensure that it is fit for publication and conforms to the standards laid out for the publication of an excavation report," Shekhawat said in his response.

Author of the report may either "defend or improve" the report according to observations, and comments of the vetting authority in the larger academic interest to "ensure accuracy and technical soundness", he said.

"The submission, review, and publication of excavation reports follow an interconnected workflow, with each stage progressing upon the completion of the previous one. Timelines may naturally vary depending on the nature and complexity of the material, but efforts are made to ensure that the entire process proceeds efficiently and without undue delay," he added.

The submission of report is an integral part of excavation. Administrative actions are taken for timely submission of the report and required support is provided to staff members, the minister said.

On May 29, the Ministry of Culture had issued a statement in the context of the contentious Keeladi excavation.

"The Archaeological Survey of India regularly publishes the reports of sites excavated under the aegis of Director General, ASI. Great emphasis is given to this aspect, since much time, energy and money is spent on every excavation work and the basic purpose of the excavation work otherwise, remains unfulfilled," it had said.

In a set process, after the submission of the reports by the excavators, those are then sent to various subject experts, who are requested to "vet the reports for publication," the ministry had said.

"Various alterations, as suggested by the subject experts, are carried out by the excavators and resubmitted finally for publication. These are then published as Memoirs of the Archaeological Survey of India (MASI)," it had said.