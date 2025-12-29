Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Monday asked his party functionaries to keep differences aside and work unitedly with Shiv Sena (UBT) to "save Mumbai" and ensure the alliance of the two parties emerges victorious in the January 15 Mumbai civic polls.

Addressing party workers at Rangasharda auditorium, Thackeray said some people harbour the dream of breaking Mumbai from Maharashtra and plans are being made for it.

"This dream of breaking Mumbai must be destroyed. Mumbai belongs to Marathi manoos and Maharashtra. This election is very crucial for the Marathi manoos. No fight is bigger than Maharashtra," party leader Bala Nandgaonkar said quoting Thackeray.

Thackeray said party workers must follow alliance dharma as every seat is important in these civic body polls.

"Keep your difference aside to save Mumbai. Party workers and local functionaries must take part in the campaigning of Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) candidates and the same will be reciprocated by the Shiv Sena (UBT)," Thackeray said.

He said even the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will be part of the alliance.

Nandgaonkar said AB forms, necessary for filing of nomination as official candidate of the party, will be distributed on Monday.

Nandgaonkar said last minute talks are still on for a couple of wards.

Admitting that party workers are upset over missing out on nomination due to formation of the alliance, Nandgaonkar said they should not be disheartened and that this is not the last election.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls will be held on January 15. The last date to file nomination is December 30. Votes will be counted on January 16.