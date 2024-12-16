Keep ego at bay or one may fall into a hole, says RSS chief; emphasises selfless service

Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) One should keep ego at bay or else he or she may fall into a hole, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

Speaking at the valedictory silver jubilee function of Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra, Bhagwat cited the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa about the "ripened I" and the "raw I" to make his point about ego.

In every person, there is one 'almighty', which gives inspiration to serve society, but there is ego as well, he pointed out.

"As per Ramakrishna Paramahansa, every person has two 'I's. One is raw and other is ripened. One should hold on to the ripened 'I' and keep the raw 'I' at bay (denoting ego). If one leads life with that raw 'I', he or she will fall into a hole," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat also said it was essential to empower all sections of society to ensure India's development, adding that progress of the nation is not limited to service alone.

Service, rather, should aim to make citizens capable of contributing to development, he added.

It is such capable citizens who drive the nation's progress, Bhagwat asserted.

"There is a growing perception that everything in society is going wrong. However, for every negative aspect, there are 40 times more good and noble service activities taking place in the community. It is essential to spread awareness about these positive efforts because service is what fosters enduring trust in society," he said.

Bhagwat said selfless service takes place when one identifies enduring happiness and satisfaction, which also increases the tendency to help others.

The RSS gets credit for several good initiatives in society but it is the volunteers who must be hailed for these, Bhagwat opined.

He praised the Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra for helping specially abled individuals by providing them modular legs, callipers and artificial limbs. PTI SPK BNM