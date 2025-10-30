'Keep gold items to 3 at weddings,' Dehradun panchayat tells women

Dehradun, Oct 29 (PTI) A panchayat in the Jaunsar Scheduled Tribe area has barred women from wearing more than three pieces of jewellery lest the display incite sentiments of jealousy and domestic discord.

The order was announced by the joint Panchayat of Kandhar and Indrani villages, located between the Yamuna and Tons rivers in Dehradun district.

According to the stricture, women will now only be allowed to wear a nose ring, earrings, and a mangalsutra at weddings. Those who disobey will be fined Rs 50,000.

Arjun Singh, the syana (most prominent person) of Kandhar village, told PTI Videos, "Due to the high price of gold, many women come under peer pressure to buy gold. This leads to familial conflicts and financial stress. We aim to reduce this inequality." Women welcomed the panchayat's decision, but not without reservations.

Amala Chauhan, a resident of Jaunsar, said, "If equality is to be achieved, why must only women's jewellery be banned? Men's consumption of branded liquor should also be stopped. Gold is an investment, useful in difficult times. What is the use of alcohol and other wasteful expenditure?" Nisha Rawat, though she expressed concerns over expensive gifts exchanged at weddings, singled out high-end alcohol and meat as symbols of show-off.

"Earlier, home-made liquor was served at weddings, but now the display of branded liquor and expensive gifts has increased. If we are talking about reducing expenses, then alcohol and meat should also be banned," she said.

Many men agreed with the women and said their demands were justified.

"The ban on jewellery is welcome, but the women's demand to reduce alcohol and other expenses is also valid. The panchayat should consider this as well," said Bhim Singh Chauhan.

Arjun Singh said the panchayat would consider the women's criticisms soon.

"The women's demands are justified. A ban on alcohol and other expenses will also be considered. This will be implemented in a phased manner," he said.

In Jaunsar, a Scheduled Tribe area, the panchayat's decision is considered final, and local people follow it with utmost seriousness.