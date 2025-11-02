Keep learning, question certainty: CJI designate Surya Kant to law graduates

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) CJI designate Surya Kant on Sunday urged young law graduates to stay curious, never stop learning, and question intellectual certainty, as these qualities differentiate between the lawyers who thrive and those who merely survive.

His remarks came during the convocation address at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow.

He said in jest that the graduates may forget his speech very soon, but one of its ideas -- not the words, but the spirit behind them -- may stay with them for longer.

"It is the difference between lawyers who merely survive and those who truly thrive. That difference lies not in how much you know in the beginning, but in your willingness to stay curious and never stop learning," Justice Kant said.

He reminded students that the university bears the name of Ram Manohar Lohia, "a man who believed the most dangerous comfort is intellectual certainty".

Justice Kant added, "Lohia’s legacy teaches us that growth requires the courage to ask -- should it be this way, or different? Renewal begins when we dare to question." Congratulating the graduates, their families, and professors, he further said, "You have survived one of the most intellectually demanding forms of professional education that our country offers." He remarked that this was the sixth of 11 convocations he is scheduled to address this year. "Every time, I try to change the subject and share new ideas with my dear young law graduates," the CJI designate said.

Recalling an early lesson from his own legal career, Justice Surya Kant narrated how he once lost a seemingly straightforward property dispute case between brothers because of overconfidence.

"I was so sure of my position that I did not bother to revisit my draft or re-examine my arguments," he said.

"When I lost, I realised I had overlooked critical questions. That failure taught me to start from zero every time — to review every matter carefully. That habit, born from failure, became the foundation of my lifelong approach," he said.

"I speak today in the genuine belief that the legal profession will be your home -- not because it is the only path before you, but because it is the one you are so well prepared to transform," he told the students.

Justice Kant said the early years of practice will bring their own doubts and challenges.

"You will ask yourself: Did I prepare thoroughly enough? Did I argue effectively? Did the bench find me credible? These are not unimportant questions -- they are the foundation of a successful lawyer's growth," he said.

"If you persevere, your dedication will be rewarding," he added.

Justice Kant reminded the students that the profession needs lawyers "not to accept the system as it is, but to make it what it should be".

He said, "Years from now, I hope you will remember not the ceremony itself, but the promise you are making — to think carefully, work honestly, and remain receptive to wisdom from every direction." In his address, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali said while words like justice, liberty, equality and fraternity inspire, their true genius "lies much in the silence between the words".

He told the graduates they were stepping onto a defining threshold and said, "You have lived in the security of guidance -- seniors to correct you, teachers to answer questions, and a structure that clarified every doubt." "Now, you will stand on your own reasoning. No syllabus will prepare you; no final grades -- only consequences, clients, and conscience," he said, addressing the graduates.

Asserting that nothing beats preparation -- which lawyers learn "the hard way" -- Justice Bhansali said, "Eloquence may dazzle for a day, but preparation builds a career. The courtroom does not respect the loudest voice; it respects the most ready mind." Judges remember not those who spoke the loudest, but those who spoke with substance, he added.