Keep livestock markets closed from June 3 to 8: Maharashtra Goseva Ayog to APMCs

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra Goseva Ayog has asked the Agriculture Produce Market committees (APMCs) to ensure livestock markets are shut from June 3 to 8 in view of the Bakrid festival to be celebrated on June 7.

In letters to all the APMCs on May 27, the commission said the law against cow progeny slaughter is in force in the state from March 4, 2015.

The letter asked the APMCs to remain vigilant. The slaughter of bovine animals, their transportation, sale and purchase, and storage is illegal, it said. PTI MR GK