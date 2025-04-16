Keep pace with fast-changing world, bring change in curriculum, teaching methods, TN CM tells V-Cs

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) Stressing the need to bring about a major transformation in Tamil Nadu's higher education, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called for steps to frame the education curriculum in sync with the fast-changing world and technological innovations.

Students should be made future-ready and equipped with necessary skills and knowledge, he said addressing Vice Chancellors and registrars of state-run universities, post the Supreme Court's recent verdict that the ten Bills re-adopted by Tamil Nadu Assembly, pending Presidential assent, were deemed to have received the nod.

Significantly, the Bills pave the way for the chief minister to become Chancellor and empower the state government to nominate the Vice Chancellors.

At the meeting Stalin said, "You are aware of the advancements in scientific and technological innovations. The world is changing fast. Universities should keep pace with the changes and technological innovations." Varsities should undertake to introduce a new world-class education system. "I expect your suggestions. Our students should benefit from the transformation that we bring about. This meeting is only a beginning to formulate future plans for Tamil Nadu universities," Stalin said.

The meeting has been convened to elevate the students to the next level. New learning methodologies and education curriculum should be introduced, he said and added that students would be left behind if they did not change with the times.

Further, the benefits from the changes should reach the students. "We should take steps to bring a big change in higher education to lay the basis for a new and vibrant Tamil Nadu," he emphasised.

Tamil Nadu was shining as a beacon light in India's education development. With a higher education enrollment ratio of 51.3 per cent, higher than the national average, the state has already achieved what the National Education Policy assured to ensure by 2030 if it was implemented, the chief minister said.

So, future education goals should focus on the three pillars of suitable education, employment, and accommodating everyone. "Our universities should groom students based on the increasing needs. First, we should change the curriculum and teaching methodologies," he said.

The universities should groom the students based on increasing needs. Data Science and Renewable Energy, as new subjects, should be included in the curriculum.

The next consultative meeting will be held with national education experts. PTI JSP KH