Keep politics away and be part of Shigmo revelry: Mantra of tribals in Goa ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Panaji, Mar 23 (PTI) While the political heat is rising with the Lok Sabha polls just round the corner, for the members of the tribal community in Goa, the ongoing Shigmo festival is a time to come together and celebrate the arrival of the spring season by keeping their political differences away.

Shigmo is a colourful and vibrant festival celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by the people of the state, especially the tribal community. As part of the celebrations, folk songs have started reverberating the villages of the coastal state.

The festival is celebrated with fervour in the talukas of Sanguem, Quepem, Canacona, Sattari up to Pernem, where tribals live in large numbers. People from the tribal community take holiday from work to travel to their native places for the Shigmo celebration, which includes playing music and singing songs.

Soiru Velip, a local journalist, said, "There are few Shigmo revellers who occupy important posts in government departments, but they ensure that they take a day off or two to participate in the festival." "But politics is kept away from the Shigmo festival. We have people following different political parties coming together on the occasion. Although discussions do happen on politics, we keep our differences outside the celebration," he said, when asked about the upcoming elections.

Ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections, the issue of the rights of tribals has been made one of the key issues by the political parties.

The state recently witnessed an agitation demanding political reservation to tribals. On March 6, the Union cabinet cleared the Scheduled Tribes Reservation Bill, allowing Goa to have a quota for tribals in the assembly for the first time.

Tribal leaders, however, are divided over the issue as one section feels that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is adopting a delaying tactic and the reservation will not be granted before the 2027 Goa assembly elections.

"The rights of tribals have been made an important election issue by the political parties. Rightly, they have done it, but we have to see whether the benefits really percolate to the needy tribals or the creamy layer, who live in the cities," Sagun Velip, a tribal from Morpirla village in Quepem, said.

Seventy-year-old Moru Velip from Barcem village in Quepem said the rights over the land are more important for tribals.

"For years, we have been waiting for the ownership of our land under the Forest Rights Act. Our wait is unending," he said.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa, who represents the Quepem assembly constituency, told PTI that tribals are always at the fag of the system when it comes to the benefits.

"There are few tribal villages which have no roads. There is no electricity and BJP is talking high about digital India," he said. PTI RPS NP