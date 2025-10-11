Guwahati: Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg's wife Garima has urged the people to continue demanding justice for the singer-composer, mentioning how the circumstances of Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore have not been unravelled even after 22 days of his death.

She exhorted people to use the power of social media as a platform and keep posting with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Garima, visiting Garg's cremation site at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati late on Friday night, made the appeal for a quick investigation into her husband's death as she joined people gathered there till past midnight to offer tributes to the heartthrob of the state.

"I have a prayer... Zubeen should get justice, so keep using the hashtag every time. We have to know what had happened. It is 22 days now and we still don't know what happened," Garima said, kneeling with folded hands.

She urged the people to use the reach of social media for sustained demand for 'Justice for Zubeen Garg' and said, "All should use social media, a platform in our hands to get justice for Zubeen. We have to make this demand, this request every day." "We are waiting patiently, but we have to get justice. We don't want any trouble, we want justice peacefully," Garima added.

She had been appealing for unravelling the circumstances leading to the death of Garg in the Southeast Asian nation on September 19, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival.

Along with Garg's uncle and sister, Garima has also filed a police complaint demanding a thorough investigation and named several people, including those present with the singer in his last moments, who the complainants said should be brought within the purview of the probe.

Garg's sister and signatory of the complaint, Palme Borthakur, in a late-night post on Facebook, wrote, "#JusticeForZubeenGarg".

Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case and has constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the purpose.

So far, seven persons – North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and his two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya – have been arrested in the case.