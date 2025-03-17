Keep Sariska Tiger Reserve closed on Tuesdays, Rajasthan govt urged

Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Wildlife enthusiasts in Rajasthan have requested state Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma to keep the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) closed on Tuesdays.

Sariska's Pandupol temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, experiences the highest number of visitors on Tuesdays. Keeping the reserve open on its busiest day increases human disturbance to wildlife, they wrote in a letter to the minister.

"Shifting the closure to Tuesday will significantly benefit wildlife by reducing stress caused by heightened human activity. This change will also help distribute visitor numbers more evenly throughout the week, ensuring better conservation efforts and smoother park management without major inconvenience to devotees," Dinesh Durrani, founding member of Sariska Tiger Foundation, stated in the letter.

Another wildlife enthusiast said that the current closure of the reserve on Wednesdays follows the Ranthambore model, where the temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha sees peak footfall on that day.

However, Sariska's temple is most visited on Tuesdays. So, reconsidering the closure schedule on Tuesday would be in the best interest of wildlife protection and effective park administration, they appealed to the minister.

Nestled in the Aravalli mountain range, the STR spans the Alwar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan and its core area supports diverse wildlife, including multiple cat species, mongooses and marsh crocodiles.