Keep vigil on anti-social elements, DGP asks police officers

Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday directed the police officers in the state to lay effective inter-state and inter-district checkpoints to keep vigil on anti-social elements, drug smugglers and bootleggers to ensure free and fair elections.

He also issued directions for mobilising maximum force for area domination and confidence-building measures.

The Director General of Police (DGP) was chairing a state-level meeting through video conferencing at his office with senior police officers, including additional direction generals, inspector generals, commissioners of police, senior superintendents of police and all station house officers in the state to review preventive measures ahead of the elections and apprise them about the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Emphasising on the need to build a positive environment in the state, the DGP directed all the police officers to do professional policing and strictly adhere to all aspects of the Model Code of Conduct and follow all the instructions and guidelines from the ECI to hold free and fair elections.

The instructions of the ECI should be further disseminated with the entire force, he said.

DGP Yadav informed the officers that there is a complete ban on the issuance of new arms licenses.

He also directed the police officers to ensure the deposition of weapons in compliance with the ECI norms.

He asked the officers to frequently carry out checking at gun houses to review the security arrangements and ensure that foolproof arrangements have been made by the gun house owner for safe storage of firearms.

The DGP directed the officers to carry out mapping of vulnerable areas to identify the sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the general elections.

He also directed all the officers to make special efforts to nab accused persons involved in heinous crimes and expedite the investigation and prosecution of cases of election-related offences.

The DGP ordered the officers to intensify the checking of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, entering and exiting the state to check the influx of narcotics and illicit liquor.

There should be no let up in the ongoing campaign against drug traffickers, criminals and gangsters, he said.

He said that a special campaign has already been launched to arrest proclaimed offenders (POs) and parole jumpers and for execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs).

Notably, 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instill confidence among the general public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state. PTI CHS AS AS