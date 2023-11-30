Keep vigil, take pre-emptive measures to protect society from inimical elements: JK ADGP

Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) A senior police officer on Thursday reviewed law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the recent protests in some educational institutions.

"In order to review the prevailing situation, ADGP Law and Order, J&K, Vijay Kumar chaired a meeting of the police, CAPF and intelligence wings in PCR Kashmir today. The ADGP was briefed by the officers about the chronology of events (that) happened during (the) past couple of days visa-vis handling of these issues as per the merits and law by the J&K Police," a police spokesman said in Srinagar.

The spokesman said Kumar appreciated law enforcing agencies for their "timely action" and also praised the society for showing maturity.

He asked the police officers to take full control of the situation and not allow nefarious designs to exploit the situation.

"The ADGP stressed upon all the enforcement agencies to identify the real miscreants who have been spreading rumours and to take appropriate preventive legal actions so that the sanctity of law is fully maintained," the spokesman said.

Kumar also asked the intelligence agencies to keep a "hawk's eye" on the situation. PTI MIJ MNK MNK