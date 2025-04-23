Keeping an eye, doing our best to minimise dent on tourism in J-K: Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said some people with nefarious intentions have tried to again "incite separatism and terrorism" in the Valley and asserted that his ministry will do the best to "minimise the dent" on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) here, he said he and his office are in "continuous touch" with the chief secretary and the tourism secretary of the Union Territory and keeping an eye on the situation.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals.

The entire nation is pained and feeling hurt in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam yesterday, and loss of many innocent lives in it, Shekhawat said.

"This cowardly incident has hurt our sentiments. But, some people with their nefarious intention, have tried to incite separatism and terrorism in Kashmir again," he told reporters.

The Union Culture and Tourism Minister also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his foreign visit and returned home, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar, putting off his other works, and "their stand on this attack, clearly demonstrates India's and the prime minister's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism".

And, as they have both said, it will be ensured that each and every person responsible for this attack will get the "harshest punishment," Shekhawat said.

"Earlier, through surgical and air strikes, India has sent a message to the world that anti-India activities, whether emanating from Indian soil or from outside the country, India will not tolerate it now," he said.

Asked if he has approached the Jammu and Kashmir government and tourism department authorities in the wake of the attack, Shekhawat said, "I am in touch with everybody, my office too, my secretary is also in touch with the tourism secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir".

"We are in continuous touch and keeping an eye on that. And, we will do our best to minimise the dent on tourism in Kashmir, because of this incident, and tourism across the country," he said. PTI KND RHL