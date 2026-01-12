Keeping in mind elections, celebrations held in Somnath temple: Kharge

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Jan 12 (PTI) AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of using religion and God to garner votes and cited the celebrations at Somnath temple in Gujarat.

The celebrations held recently to mark 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath temple were keeping in mind upcoming elections in several states, he alleged.

Kharge called on the people to stay united against the attempts to divide them in the name of religion.

"....there is loot in the name of God. There is loot in the name of religion. Gods and religions are for the welfare of the people. They are there for the welfare of mankind, but they (Modi and BJP) are trying to gain votes in their (God and religion) name.

"Ram mandir, it is said was built for the sake of votes. For the sake of votes an event was organised to mark 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath temple took place," Kharge said.

Addressing the gathering here, he questioned as to why the Somnath temple event was not remembered or held until now.

"It has come to their mind now because of the upcoming elections, whether it is in Assam or West Bengal or Tamil Nadu or Puducherry. Giving importance to these elections they are trying to win over the hearts of the people," he said, as he urged the people to stay united.

The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' was held recently to remember the countless citizens of India who have made sacrifices to defend the temple, which continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations, according to officials of Gujarat government.

The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath temple in the year 1026, they said.

Kharge was speaking at an event organised to lay the foundation stone and inauguration of several government projects, together worth about Rs 906 crore in Yadrami taluk here. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and several ministers of the state government were present.

Targeting the Modi government at the Centre for repealing the UPA-era rural employment law MGNREGA and replacing it with a new VB-G RAM G act, Kharge said, this is a direct attack on providing employment to the poor and ultimately filling their stomachs.

"Despite this (repealing of MGNREGA) happening, everyone is sitting silent. I don't see protests on roads against it. Leaders are not making statements," he lamented, as he called on the people to fight for bringing back the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

He also urged the central government to withdraw the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

The AICC chief, citing shortage of teachers in the backward districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, urged the Karnataka government to fulfill the teachers vacancies on priority.

Citing D K Shivakumar's statement regarding the flow of funds to Kalyana Karnataka region following the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution, which grants special status to backward districts, and that he felt like taking birth here to enjoy the benefits, Kharge urged the former to ensure development of the region like Mysuru and his constituency of Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district.

"We don't want to become like London or Singapore or America, make us like Mysuru or your constituency. That's enough for us," he told Shivakumar. PTI KSU KH