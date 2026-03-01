Keeping traditions, youth portraying Prahlad will walk through blazing Holika in UP village

Mathura (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) In keeping with a centuries-old tradition, a youngster portraying as Prahlad will walk through a blazing Holika pyre at Phalen village here.

The annual custom at Phalen village, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, will be carried out on Holika Dahan at around 4 am on March 3, members of local panchayat said on Sunday.

They said the Holika-Dahan will be organised before the onset of the lunar eclipse’s sutak period (an inauspicious period in Hindu tradition), beginning at 6.20 am.

The Phalen village is known for a tradition in which a local panda, a Brahmin youth, emerges unscathed from the raging Holika flames, a feat devotees attribute to the grace of Bhakt Prahlad. According to the Hindu mythology, Prahlad remained unscathed when his aunt, who was immune to fire, attempted to burn him to death.

The chosen youth observes strict celibacy from Magh Purnima, by residing continuously at the Prahlad Temple, sleeping on the ground, and subsisting on fruits and milk while continuing daily spiritual practices.

On the night of Holika Dahan, he bathes at the nearby Prahlad Kund and, clad only in a single cloth, proceeds towards the towering pyre.

His sister sprinkles water to guide his path as he walks fearlessly through flames, locals said.

On the other side, his guru receives him and escorts him away to the temple, even as thousands of devotees and visitors from across India and abroad watch in silence or raise chants of "Bhakt Prahlad ki jai".

Village head Kailash Chaudhary said members of the Brahmin community in Phalen decide each year which family’s youth will undertake the responsibility.

In recent years, Sanju Panda, son of Sushil Panda, has performed the ritual and begun the month-long vow again this year.

Earlier, his father and forebears, including Indrajit Panda, had carried out the tradition.

The village community extends support to the family throughout the year by sharing their harvests to assist with livelihood, officials said.

The panchayat attendees resolved to use only traditional instruments -- such as dhol, nagara and tasha -- during the fair. PTI COR ABN SHS SHS