Keeping watch on situation, will cross the bridge when it comes: Jharkhand Governor

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said he is keeping a watch on the situation in the state in the wake of ED summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and asserted that he "will cross the bridge when it comes".

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), left for the national capital on January 27 night while his scheduled government events in the state on Monday were cancelled without any explanation.

"I am keeping a watch on the overall situation as the custodian of the constitution. It is the job of the Governor, I am doing it. We will cross the bridge when it comes," he told reporters in response to a question if all options were open for the Raj Bhavan in the wake of the political situation in the state.

Asked about the possibility of imposition of the President's Rule in the state, he dismissed it saying it was a "guesswork" at present, adding that political parties should not get involved in it.

On Soren skipping ED summons in connection with a money laundering probe, he said, "I will tell you one thing nobody is above the law. We should not create a situation so that we are bigger persons than the law. If the CM is not responding today, he has to respond tomorrow. " He expressed dissatisfaction over the Jharkhand law and order situation.

"The law and order situation is not very satisfactory, I have expressed this too many times. The action has to be taken," the Governor said.

A top government official said, "It is an unprecedented situation here. No one knows the whereabouts of the chief minister." Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi including at key government installations including CM House, Raj Bhavan and central government offices as Enforcement Directorate teams reached the residence of Soren in Delhi in connection with the money laundering investigation.

The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the agency.

Soren travelled to the national capital on Saturday night, triggering speculations.

His trip to Delhi came in the backdrop of the ED asking him whether he would be available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

Soren's party JMM has been staging protests against ED summons to Soren.

"We have ensured that the law and order situation here is maintained. We have beefed up security in the state capital including at key installations like the Raj Bhavan, ED office, Central government office, and CM House in order to avoid any crowd there... Prohibitory orders are in place for important installations. We are taking enough precautions (in the prevailing situation)," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avinash Kumar told PTI.

Officials said instructions have been issued to keep an eye on law and order in case of any eventuality in the present situation.