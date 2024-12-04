Kejriwal accuses BJP of enabling drugs trade, flags easy availability in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) In a heated assembly session, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the BJP, accusing its leadership of enabling the influx of drugs into the national capital through Gujarat's Mundra port.

Advertisment

Kejriwal alleged that drugs entering Gujarat's Mundra port, controlled by industrialist Gautam Adani, were being transported to states like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. "Can this happen without the involvement of the top political powers of the country?" he questioned, directly implicating the BJP in his address.

He also flagged the alleged increasing availability of drugs in Delhi.

"I went to Kalkaji area on Monday. A padyatra to be held there. I was doing the padyatra, people were afraid to speak openly. People were whispering in my ears that you should raise the issue of drugs, drugs are being sold in every shop, grocery, paan and panwari shops. They have turned Delhi into a drug trade in every corner," Kejriwal said.

Advertisment

It is a question of our children's future and an entire generation of our country will be ruined," he added.

Hitting out at the Union home minister, Kejriwal said, "I want Amit Shah to start taking concrete steps against drug abuse for the sake of this country. Otherwise, he will not be able to shut the mouths of the public when they say that drug addicts are getting government protection." Alleging deterioration of law and order situation in Delhi, Kejriwal vowed to continue questioning the authorities on issues affecting the city's residents.

"I will keep asking questions on the law and order situation in the national capital," Kejriwal said, adding, "People are calling me to different areas to expose the horrors of drugs-related terror prevalent in Delhi." The seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its five-year term on Wednesday, holding its 74th and final sitting before the upcoming elections slated for February 2025. As Delhi prepares for the assembly elections in February, the clash between AAP and the BJP is intensifying. AAP, which seeks a third consecutive term after its landslide victory in 2020, has made law and order a central campaign issue.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the BJP is aiming to end its 25-year drought of power in the national capital. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK