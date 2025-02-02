Kejriwal accuses BJP of hooliganism, launches social media campaign ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of resorting to "hooliganism" as the Delhi Assembly elections near.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that AAP is heading towards a "decisive win" in the February 5 polls, which has left BJP leaders, particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "baffled and desperate".

"AAP is sweeping the polls, and Amit Shah is baffled. The BJP has resorted to hooliganism because they can sense defeat," Kejriwal alleged.

He also accused BJP workers of threatening and assaulting AAP volunteers and supporters.

"Our leaders and supporters are being threatened to join the BJP or face arrest and attacks. But we cannot be scared," he said, adding that Delhi will not tolerate such "intimidation tactics".

In response to the alleged threats, Kejriwal announced the launch of a new social media campaign with the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi' on X.

He urged people to share their experiences of being "attacked, threatened, or intimidated" using the hashtag.

"The BJP has no vision for Delhi – no chief ministerial candidate, no development agenda. All they have is hooliganism. They want to win through fear, not votes," Kejriwal claimed, as he urged Delhiites to unite against the BJP to ensure the safety and democratic integrity of the city.

The high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to reclaim the national capital after more than 25 years.