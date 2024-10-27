Kejriwal accuses BJP of orchestrating 'attack' on him, dares party to contest polls

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP of orchestrating the "attack" on him during his 'padyatra' in west Delhi's Vikaspuri a day ago and challenged the saffron party to prove its strength by contesting the assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign on Friday.

Reiterating AAP's claims, Kejriwal told a gathering at Badli in northwest Delhi, "Yesterday, they (BJP) attacked me using their goons in Vikaspuri." "Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections," he said, attacking the saffron party.

The AAP supremo further urged the voters to not vote for the saffron party, claiming that the BJP will shut down all the free schemes provided by him.

"If you vote for the BJP by mistake, they will shut down your children's schools and start sending you electricity bills of Rs 10,000. The people of Delhi have to decide whether they want to vote for those who work or those who stop work," Kejriwal said.

The 'padyatra' or foot march in Vikaspuri was part of a series of public rallies being conducted by AAP leaders across Delhi in the run-up to the assembly elections, likely to be held in February 2025.

Meanwhile, other AAP senior leaders sharpened their attack on the BJP, alleging a "deep-rooted conspiracy" to eliminate Kejriwal, warning that the saffron party would be held responsible if anything happens to the former chief minister.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Police complicity in the incident (in Vikaspuri) clearly shows a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life." The AAP leader, however, said that despite the Vikaspuri incident, Kejriwal will continue to undertake 'padyatras' as per the schedule.

Asked why the AAP had not filed a complaint regarding the alleged attack on Kejriwal, Singh said the incident would not have happened if the police were impartial.

Police officers did not do anything to stop the "attackers" who belonged to the BJP's youth wing, he claimed, adding the AAP was seeking legal opinion on the matter.

The police could take cognisance of the incident and launch a probe, Singh added.

The BJP has dismissed the AAP's allegations, saying it was yet another "victim card" played by the ruling party to defame the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

"Despite blaming the BJP, no complaint has been filed by the AAP over the alleged attack on Kejriwal, which shows that the party is trying to play the victim card and gain sympathy by trying to defame the BJP before the assembly polls," said Vijender Gupta, the Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition.

No video of the purported attack has emerged or been made public by the AAP. PTI MHS RPA