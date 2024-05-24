Advertisment
National

Swati Maliwal assault: Bibhav Kumar remanded in 4-day judicial custody

NewsDrum Desk
Bibhav Kumar Swati Maliwal

Bibhav Kumar (L); Swati Maliwal (R)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

He was under police custody since Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Kumar's judicial custody for four days.

The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.

