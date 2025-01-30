Kejriwal, Akhilesh hold roadshow, say only AAP can defeat BJP

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged Delhi residents not to "waste" their ballot and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party by voting for the AAP.

Several INDIA bloc parties have backed the AAP in Delhi assembly polls, including the SP.

Participating in a road show in outer Delhi's Kirari with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav said, "The BJP is going to be swept clean by Aam Aadmi Party's 'jhadu' (broom)." While he did not name Congress, the largest party in the INDIA bloc, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed that voting for AAP was necessary to defeat the BJP.

"I appeal to people to come together to defeat the BJP. Your vote should not be wasted, to defeat the BJP, every vote should go to AAP," he said.

Yadav expressed confidence that AAP would win in Delhi, and also congratulated Kejriwal in advance.

"The support I am seeing for Kejriwal is unprecedented. Kejriwal is going to win, it is possible BJP will lose all seats," he said.

He also lauded AAP's work in the fields of education and healthcare, and the schemes providing concessions on electricity and water bills.

"Do you want to lose these schemes? Even BJP leaders are saying now that they will not shut any of AAP's schemes. They are scared of these schemes," he said. "People will not fall prey to the BJP's propaganda. They know if AAP stays in power they will continue to get these benefits. They will not let their families lose these," he added.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, accused the BJP and Congress of joining forces against his party to dislodge it from power in Delhi.

He told the public it would mean the same whether they voted for the BJP or the Congress.

"This time, there is 'ilu ilu' between the BJP and Congress, and they are fighting these elections together. Voting for Congress means voting for BJP. Do not press the wrong button, otherwise, life will be miserable," Kejriwal said in the rally.

The former Delhi chief minister flaunted his government's schemes for free water, healthcare, and bus rides for women, to claim that all these would go the moment the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

He claimed these schemes help households save over Rs 25,000 annually.

"If you press the wrong button on February 5, your electricity will be cut and you will start getting bills of thousands of rupees. If you want to save free electricity, water, and excellent government schools and hospitals, then on 5 February, press only the broom button," the AAP chief said. In a post on X later, Kejriwal thanked Yadav for joining the campaign.

"My heartfelt thanks to Akhilesh Yadav for joining our campaign today and supporting the work-oriented politics of the Aam Aadmi Party. It is clear from the huge crowd that has gathered at this road show in Kiradi that the broom is going to sweep Delhi again," he said.

Despite being part of the opposition INDIA bloc, several key parties — including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) — have extended their support to AAP over Congress in Delhi.

Trinamool Congress MP and former actor Shatrughan Sinha is also set to campaign for the AAP in the national capital on February 1 and 2.

AAP has fielded Anil Jha from Kirari, who will take on BJP's Bajrang Shukla and Congress' Rajesh Gupta.

Delhi votes on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. PTI AO MHS AO VN VN