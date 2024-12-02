Kejriwal alleges 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi, slams BJP, Shah over rising crime

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that there was a "Jungle Raj" in Delhi and people in the city had never witnessed such times of rise in crime.

Advertisment

Kejriwal met a family in Naraina whose two members were killed in a span of six months by the criminals. He said that a youth was recently stabbed to death despite complaining to the police fearing for his life from some local criminals. Six months ago, his younger brother was murdered, he told reporters.

"Delhi people never witnessed such times of chaos and Jungle Raj all around. Anybody can murder anybody. When it was known that those who killed one member of the family, could kill someone else, why was no action taken to stop them?" he asked.

Kejriwal urged the BJP and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide safety to Delhi people who were feeling unsafe.

Advertisment

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has been raising the issue of law and order situation in the city, attacking the BJP-led Centre and the Union Home minister.

Kejriwal said that the entire Naraina area knew about a gang of local criminals who terrorised the residents but police took no action against them.

"Three murders were committed in the city yesterday. The BJP and Shah have left the city at the mercy of goons and gangsters," he charged.

Advertisment

The BJP has hit back at Kejriwal saying he was raising the law and order issues by citing criminal incidents to deflect attention from the corruption and failures of the AAP government.