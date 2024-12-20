Kejriwal alleges Nadda called Purvanchali people 'Rohingyas, Bangladeshis'; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused BJP president J P Nadda of calling the people of the Purvanchali community "Rohingyas and Bangladeshis", and "admitting" that their names were being deleted from voters' list in Delhi ahead of assembly polls.

Kejriwal also took a dig at the BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February, and called it a "wedding party without a groom".

"They should tell the name. It's a right of the people to know it," he told a press conference here.

Delhi BJP president hit back at Kejriwal, alleging the AAP government was taking decisions against the Purvanchali community and he himself was insulting them.

"Purvanchalis have not forgotten Arvind Kejriwal's statement of September 30, 2019, that people from Biharis come to Delhi with a Rs 500-rupee ticket, get free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh and then leave," Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to get the names of Purvanchalis in Delhi deleted from the voters' list because they supported the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the elections.

"BJP president JP Nadda openly admitted in Parliament the deletion of names of Purvanchalis, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. The Purvanchalis are being called Rohingyas. How can those who came from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Delhi and were settled here for 30-40 years be called Rohingyas or Bangladeshis?" he asked.

Kejriwal said AAP workers will go door-to-door across Delhi to tell the Purvnachali people about the BJP's "conspiracy" by showing them videos of Nadda's remarks in Parliament.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi and a Purvanchali face of the party, Sanjay Singh, will undertake foot marches and 'Ratri Pravas" (night stays) in Purvanchali-dominated areas of the city to expose the BJP's "sinister conspiracy", he said.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal is an expert at changing stand and statements according to the situation. He said Kejriwal was raising the issue of Purvanchalis as the BJP cornered him for supporting illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis staying in Delhi.

He also accused the Kejriwal-led AAP of banning hospitals for people from other states including Uttar Pradesh, during the COVID pandemic in June 2020. Everyone, including Purvanchalis know who has banned Chhath festival celebration along Yamuna that has not been cleaned due to corruption of AAP government, he charged further.

The issue of deletion of votes in Delhi was raised in Parliament by Singh earlier this week.

Nadda claimed the names of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are being removed from the voters' list following the process laid down in the Constitution and asked the AAP if it was wining with their votes.

Singh claimed BJP workers had submitted applications to delete the names of Hindu voters by falsely labelling them as "Rohingyas" and "Bangladeshi infiltrators". PTI VIT VIT TIR TIR