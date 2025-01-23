Kejriwal alleges police allowed opposition party men to attack his car on Amit Shah's 'orders'

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to attack his car on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisment

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener's allegation. The police are also yet to comment on the accusations.

The former Delhi chief minister was addressing a public meeting seeking votes for AAP candidates from Hari Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Madipur in West Delhi.

In a social media post on X after addressing the public in Hari Nagar, Kejriwal said, "Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car. All this is happening on Amit Shah's orders.

Advertisment

"Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police a personal army of the BJP," Kejriwal claimed.

He further said, "Big questions are being raised on the Election Commission that the national president of a national party and its leaders are being constantly attacked and the Election Commission is unable to take any effective action." AAP and BJP leaders have sparred over similar allegations of attack during campaigning for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on the car levelled by Kejriwal on a couple of occasions in the recent past. PTI SJJ SJJ KSS KSS