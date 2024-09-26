Kejriwal allotted seat number 41 in Delhi Assembly with Sisodia next to him

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) He once had the 'number one' chair. On Thursday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was allotted seat number 41 in the Delhi assembly, many paces away from the chief minister's chair.

While his successor Atishi got the chief minister's 'one' seat, trusted lieutenant Manish Sisodia was given a spot next to Kejriwal, who was chief minister for close to 10 years, at seat 40.

After taking charge, Atishi had kept the chair used by her predecessor Kejriwal empty at the chief minister's office, a move the BJP and the Congress said was a "grave insult" to the post.

Days after coming out of Tihar on bail in the excise policy case, Kejriwal resigned as chief minister, saying he would return to the post after getting a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls due in February. PTI VIT BUN VIT BUN NSD