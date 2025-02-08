Kejriwal an icon of corruption; Delhites showed they won't tolerate politics of falsehood: Fadnavis

Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed happiness over the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly polls, and said the people of the national capital showed they will not tolerate "politics of falsehood" any more.

He also dubbed former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal an "icon of corruption".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form a government in Delhi, with the latest poll figures by the Election Commission showing the saffron party winning 41 out of the total 70 assembly seats and leading on seven, while the AAP has so far bagged 21 and is leading on one seat.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "I am happy that after a gap of 27 years, the BJP has been re-elected in Delhi. People of Delhi proved that they won't tolerate politics of falsehood. They voted for the BJP by keeping faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision." "Arvind Kejriwal is an icon of corruption, but people in Delhi decided to support Modiji. Even Marathi people residing in Delhi voted for Modiji," he said.

He also expressed confidence that the "ek hain toh safe hain" (united we are together) slogan would work throughout the country in future.

"It has already been witnessed in Maharashtra, Haryana and now in Delhi and this will continue to work," the CM added. PTI COR NP