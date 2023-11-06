Kejriwal announces Rs 7,000 Diwali bonus for Group B non-gazetted, Group C employees

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government ahead of Diwali.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees.

"All the employees working in the Delhi government are like our family, and today, I bring good news for them. This is the month of festivals, and during this festive time, we are giving a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all our Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. This decision has been taken by the Delhi government," he said.

The chief minister further explained that at present, there are approximately 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees in the Delhi government. Providing a bonus to all these employees will incur an expenditure of Rs 56 crore, he said.

"This will double the joy in our employees' homes during the festive season. As a government, we have always made efforts to improve the lives of our employees, and this effort will continue in the future as well," he added. PTI VIT/SLB SLB CK