Kejriwal arrested: AAP workers protest in Nashik

Nashik, Mar 22 (PTI) AAP workers protested in front of Nashik collectorate on Friday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Thursday night in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

AAP activists also demonstrated at Meher Chowk and burnt types, due to which traffic came to a standstill on Ashok Stambh road for some time.

Later, a delegation of the agitators gave a memorandum to resident deputy collector Rajendra Wagh. PTI COR BNM