Kejriwal arrested because of 'his deeds', had told him to stay off excise policy matters: Hazare

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Renowned social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested because of “his deeds" and added that he had cautioned the AAP leader against getting involved in excise policy matters.

Hazare, who had previously collaborated with Kejriwal during the anti-corruption movement, said he had corresponded with Kejriwal twice, reminding him of their joint efforts against alcoholism and advising him to steer clear of excise policy decisions.

"He got arrested due to his deeds. Had he not done anything, there was no question of his being arrested," Hazare told PTI from his village Ralegan Siddhi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy drew Hazare's attention to their past advocacy work against alcohol-related issues.

"Our job is not to make an excise policy," the anti-corruption crusader said and emphasised "even a small child knows that liquor is bad. I had asked him to stay away from this (excise policy) issue. But he went ahead and made the policy".

Expressing disappointment, he noted, "I felt sad that a person like Kejriwal, who once worked with me and raised our voice against alcohol, is now making the excise policy." The octogenarian social activist said the Delhi CM "thought that he would earn more money and that is why he made this policy". PTI VT SKL RSY