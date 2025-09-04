Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help in relief efforts as Yamuna floods Delhi's low-lying areas

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to all party workers to help authorities in carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flooded regions of Delhi.

The water level in the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.45 metres at 2 pm on Thursday, officials said. The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people begins when the water level reaches 206 metres.

"Due to the rising water level of the Yamuna in Delhi, several low-lying areas have been flooded. I appeal to all AAP workers to join hands with the administration in relief and rescue operations and ensure that help reaches every person in need," the former Delhi Chief Minister said in a post in Hindi on X.

During Kejriwal's tenure as chief minister, Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when the Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres.

Senior AAP leader Atishi echoed similar views and said, "Ensuring help reaches every needy person is our greatest responsibility".

"The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi is continuously rising. Many areas have been flooded, and hundreds of families have had to leave their homes and move to safer places," she added.

AAP MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, inspected relief camps set up in municipal schools for the families displaced due to the flooding in the slums in Jahangirpuri's EE Block.

In a post on X, Jha said that he understood the problems and needs of these families living in difficult conditions.

"Have issued instructions to the administration to immediately provide relief and assistance so that the affected people do not face any kind of inconvenience," he said in the post.

In a statement issued by the AAP, Jha said, "At present, around 70–80 families are in the relief camp, but this number may rise. Additional rooms in MCD schools will be opened to provide accommodation. In 2023, thefts happened in some houses. I have asked the local police to make strong security arrangements this time." Highlighting the remaining challenges, Sanjeev Jha said, "There are still some shortcomings, such as problems with toilets, food arrangements, and a shortage of mosquito repellents. We have discussed these issues with officials. The DM is on the spot and has assured that these problems will be fixed quickly." AAP MLA from Chandni Chow Punardeep Singh Sawhney inspected a relief camp in the Yamuna Bazar area. In a post on X, the legislator said that he reviewed in detail all essential arrangements, including electricity, water, and food.

"The affected people were assured that in case of any problem, they can contact me directly," he said on X. PTI SLB SLB NSD NSD