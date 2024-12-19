Kejriwal asks Nitish, Naidu to reflect on Shah's remark on Ambedkar

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote letters to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of NDA partners JDU and TDP, urging them to deeply reflect on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on B R Ambedkar.

Advertisment

Sharing the letters in X, Kejriwal said people feel that those who love Ambedkar can not support the BJP that "insulted" the architect of India's Constitution, and asked Kumar and Naidu to ponder over it.

बीजेपी ने संसद में बाबा साहेब का अपमान किया है। लोगों को लगता है कि बाबा साहेब को चाहने वाले बीजेपी का समर्थन नहीं कर सकते। आप भी इस पर विचार करें।



My Letter to Shri N Chandra Babu Naidu ji. pic.twitter.com/87pKYTfdDY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 19, 2024

Advertisment

Shah's remark on Babasaheb was not only "disrespectful" but also revealed the BJP's perspective towards him and the Constitution, the AAP leader said in the letters to the two chief ministers.

"The statement made by Shah in Parliament regarding Babasaheb has left the entire nation stunned. His remark that 'chanting Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion these days' is not only disrespectful but also reveals the BJP's perspective towards Babasaheb and our Constitution," Kejriwal wrote.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Naidu's TDP are constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre led by the BJP.

Advertisment

"How can the BJP dare to make such a comment against Babasaheb, the Constitution's architect and champion of marginalised rights? This has hurt the sentiments of millions of people across the country," Kejriwal said.

"Babasaheb is not just a leader but the soul of our nation. After this statement by BJP, people expect you to deeply reflect on this issue as well," the former Delhi chief minister implored Kumar and Naidu.