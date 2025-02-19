Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate BJP's Rekha Gupta on being selected as new Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday congratulated BJP leader Rekha Gupta on being selected as the new chief minister and expressed hope that she would fulfil all promises made during the election campaign.

Gupta (50) was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday night. The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Atishi expressed hope that Gupta would fulfil the promises made by the BJP during the election campaign.

"I want to tell the new CM that AAP will always stand with her for the development of Delhi. It's good news that a woman is going to lead a state. At present, barring Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, no woman is a chief minister. I also hope that Rekha Gupta will soon fulfil the BJP's promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women," she said.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, extended his best wishes to Gupta.

"Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope she will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every effort for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi," he wrote.

Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta. We believe the new chief minister will fulfil the promises which the BJP has made to the people of Delhi and continue the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government." Gupta and her Cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday. She will be the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.