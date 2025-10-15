Kejriwal, Atishi express grief on demise of Goa minister Ravi Naik

Panaji, Oct 15 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Atishi condoled the death of Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik on Wednesday, and said he devoted four decades of his life for the public service.

Naik, 79, suffered cardiac arrest at his hometown, 30 km away from Panaji, sources said. The former state chief minister was shifted to a private hospital in Ponda town where he was declared dead around 1 am on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa president Amit Palekar visited Naik's residence in Ponda to pay homage to the departed soul.

Naik was a tall leader whose performance as the chief minister will always be remembered, Palekar told reporters.

Kejriwal in a post on X said, "Saddened by the passing of Goa's former CM and Agriculture Minister Shri Ravi Naik ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Atishi, who is the party in-charge of Goa, also took to X to pay tribute to Naik.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of senior minister and former Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Ravi Naik ji, who devoted more than 4 decades of life to public service. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this difficult time. Om Shanti," she said.

Naik was a seven-term MLA (six times from Ponda assembly constituency and once from Marcaim assembly constituency) and represented parties including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress, and the BJP over the years.

He was twice the chief minister of the coastal state, the first time from January 1991 to May 1993, leading a coalition government of the Progressive Democratic Front.

In 1994, he became the shortest-serving chief minister of Goa. His tenure lasted just six days, from April 2 to 8 that year.

Naik was also a Member of Parliament from North Goa in 1998 as a Congress candidate.