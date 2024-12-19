Kejriwal attacks Amit Shah, says 'Ambedkar is no less than god of modern India'

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Baba Saheb in Parliament, saying "Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India".

Advertisment

"You have to choose between Baba Saheb and the BJP. Jo Baba Saheb se kare pyaar, vo BJP ko kare inkaar (those who love Baba Saheb should reject the BJP)," said Kejriwal during his visit to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir at Mandir Marg here.

"These words in themselves were very painful and insulting to Ambedkar. But the tone in which he said it seemed that how much he hates Baba Saheb. At first, I thought it must have come out of his mouth, but next day even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported Shah," he alleged.

The AAP supremo claimed this shows that Shah had said it in Parliament deliberately in order to give a message what they feel about Ambedkar.

Advertisment

"AAP considers two as our greatest ideals -- Ambekar and Bhagat Singh. In the Delhi government and the Punjab government, we issued an order that the picture of these two will be placed inside every office. We also implemented Jai Bhim Yojana in Delhi. Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India," he said.

Kejriwal also took oath during his speech and said that they have to go door to door and make people sign this oath.

Shah has come under fire from the opposition parties over his remarks on Ambedkar in the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday.

Advertisment

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," he said.

Shah later on Wednesday held a press conference and justified his point.

He accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha related to Ambedkar after the BJP leaders "exposed" the opposition party's repeated "insults" to the architect of the Constitution.