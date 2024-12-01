Kejriwal attacks Centre over law and order in Delhi, asks people to unite for city's safety

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A day after an alleged attack on him during a campaign rally, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over "deteriorating" law and order in Delhi and urged people to unite to ensure their city's safety.

Addressing a campaign meeting after a 'padyatra' in Chief Minister Atishi's Kalkaji constituency, Kejriwal charged that the BJP's "incompetence" had put Delhi in danger and said it was time for the national capital's two crore people to come forward and take charge of their safety.

"It is high time (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah wakes up and does something to protect Delhiites. Are we committing a sin by asking for safety for our families?" he asked.

In a security scare on Saturday, a man splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the man wanted to set him afire after throwing spirit on him.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal met two shopkeepers who faced a demand for extortion. Suspected criminals also allegedly fired shots outside their shops.

"On one hand, businesses are shutting down, causing unemployment. On the other hand, jobless youngsters are being roped in for shootouts," he claimed.

"We appeal to (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure better law and order in Delhi. As home minister, the responsibility for Delhi's safety lies with him. We seek no political agendas here -- just peace and security for the citizens of Delhi," Kejriwal told reporters after the 'padyatra'.

The former chief minister added that he was sincerely requesting Shah to take every possible measure to restore peace and security in Delhi.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union home ministry.

Painting a grim picture of law and order in the city, Kejriwal claimed citizens felt unsafe even carrying their mobile phones in public. "It has become difficult for mothers and sisters to step out of their homes." The AAP supremo asserted that he improved health care and schools, provided facilities such as free electricity and the people elected his party to power in Delhi.

However, he noted, that safety and law enforcement remained with the Centre and the Delhi Police did not report to the city government.

"When I was chief minister, and now with Atishi as chief minister, the Delhi Police has always been under the home minister, Amit Shah, and the BJP," Kejriwal pointed out, questioning the lack of accountability.

"The situation in Delhi has worsened dramatically. I want to say to them -- do something! We are not asking for much; we are simply asking for safety. If people can't even ask for the safety of their families and children, what else should they demand?" he asked.

The BJP was given one responsibility -- ensuring safety. And it has failed at even that. It has completely ruined Delhi, Kejriwal charged.

Calling for collective action, Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to unite and demand accountability. "Safety must come first. If we don't ask for the safety of our families and children, what else can we ask for?" He assured the people of his commitment to ensuring a secure Delhi, saying, "Together, we can make Delhi safe." With assembly elections due in February, tensions between AAP and the BJP over law and order are intensifying.

AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term while the BJP is looking to end its 25-year exile from power in the national capital.

Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the facilities provided by the AAP government in Delhi, drawing a comparison with BJP-governed states.

The 'padyatra' witnessed women of all ages coming out in large numbers to greet Kejriwal, blessing him with tilak, shawls and heartfelt wishes for his continued leadership, AAP said in a statement. PTI VIT SZM SZM