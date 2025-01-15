Kejriwal begins 'padyatra' from AAP office to file nomination for Delhi polls

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal began a 'padyatra' from the party office on Wednesday to file his nomination from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly polls.

The former chief minister, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman temple and Valmiki temple in the morning before heading to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he will file his nomination papers.

"My family and I have taken the blessings of Lord Valmiki. After this, I will go to the Hanuman temple and take the blessings of Bajrangbali and file my nomination today. I have nothing to say about those who think that they can buy Delhiites with a pair of shoes," Kejriwal said after visiting the Valmiki temple.

On reports about a threat to his life from a pro-Khalistani outfit, the AAP leader said God was with him.

"Jako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koye (those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). God is with me. One lives as long as their lifeline. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls them," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Prachin Hanuman temple.

Kejriwal has held New Delhi seat since 2013. He is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.