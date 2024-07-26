Kejriwal being treated as 'political prisoner', efforts being made to scare him: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being treated as a "political prisoner", AAP alleged on Friday as it stressed that the party supremo's sugar levels had declined to 50 nearly 34 times between June 3 and July 7.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak alleged that Kejriwal was a victim of a "conspiracy".

"Kejriwal is a political prisoner. Everyone knows how dictatorships have treated political prisoners. Efforts are being made to scare him so that he does not raise his voice," he said.

Pathak said Kejriwal, who has had severe diabetes for 30 years, was suffering from hypoglycemia, calling it "hazardous" for his health.

"His sugar levels declined 34 times while in judicial custody between June 3 and July 7. This is a serious issue. He is not an ordinary person. He is an elected chief minister," he said.

Pathak said AAP spoke to its INDIA bloc allies over the matter and added that they would hold a rally on July 30.

"It is not a matter of any person or a party. It is a matter of the system in the country. Who will join politics and form a party if such things happen?" he asked.

"This matter was discussed by the INDIA bloc constituents and consensus emerged that it was not a matter of just Kejriwal and that the country could not be left to fend for itself against a dictatorship," Pathak said.