Kejriwal biggest liar in country, deceived people of Delhi, Punjab: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), May 13 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur Anurag Thakur on Monday described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the "biggest liar in the country" and alleged the AAP national convener has deceived the people of Delhi and Punjab.

Thakur is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh.

He alleged that Kejriwal's primary aim was to grab power so that his misdeeds could be kept under wraps. But people know him well and would defeat his party in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, Thakur claimed.

"Kejriwal is the biggest liar in this country. Kejriwal can say anything about anyone. He has deceived the people of Delhi and Punjab with his lies. His comments only entertain the people of this country and will benefit the BJP," he told reporters here.

Asserting that there was no anti-incumbency against the BJP, Thakur claimed that Kejriwal was spreading rumours after coming out of jail. The BJP leader exuded confidence that his party would win the Lok Sabha elections with ease and Narendra Modi would become prime minister for the third time.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections and the votes will be counted on June 4.